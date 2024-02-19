Novartis AG Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Novartis in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novartis

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $100.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.