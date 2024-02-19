Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 130.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $124.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $556.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $124.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average is $88.66.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

