Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stake Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 159,230 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.92% of Nucor worth $353,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,725,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 21,987.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 526,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nucor by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $185.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.97. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $190.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.