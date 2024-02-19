NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

Shares of NXPI opened at $232.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.26. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $241.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.