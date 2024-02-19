Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 125,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Occidental Petroleum worth $302,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $5,758,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $3,391,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 61,705 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $60.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.