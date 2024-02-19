Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OPAD opened at $9.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

