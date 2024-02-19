Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.790-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Institutional Trading of Office Properties Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 154 properties as of September 30, 2023, with approximately 20.7 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

