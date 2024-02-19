Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Okta by 37.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Okta by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OKTA opened at $88.86 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,743 shares of company stock worth $1,631,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

See Also

