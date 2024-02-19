Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,619,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $77.82 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.78. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

