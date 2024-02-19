ONE Gas (OGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect ONE Gas to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Gas Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OGS stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.93. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $83.89.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,901,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,778,000 after purchasing an additional 60,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,923,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,794,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,523,000 after purchasing an additional 45,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

