O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $50,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,640 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,051.05 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $795.74 and a 12 month high of $1,074.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $989.01 and a 200-day moving average of $958.43. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

