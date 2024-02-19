Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Sells $314,000.00 in Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,268,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:OSG opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Overseas Shipholding Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Overseas Shipholding Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,975,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after buying an additional 119,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,020,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,431,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

(Get Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.