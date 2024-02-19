P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut P.A.M. Transportation Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $419.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.16. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 439.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 455.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

