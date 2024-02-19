Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSBD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get Palmer Square Capital BDC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSBD

Palmer Square Capital BDC Price Performance

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

NYSE PSBD opened at $16.45 on Monday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $16.81.

(Get Free Report

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.