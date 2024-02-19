Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Increased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.49.

PANW opened at $366.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 208.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

