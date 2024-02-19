Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $399,000 Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 6.4% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 73,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,717,000 after purchasing an additional 152,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 372,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 217,220 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $24.41 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

