Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 31.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 19,462.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE QS opened at $7.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 4.94.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $1,492,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 642,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,486.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $100,271.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,015.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $1,492,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,486.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 621,497 shares of company stock worth $4,652,534 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

