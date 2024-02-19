Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $58.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pegasystems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.33.

Pegasystems stock opened at $64.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 1.01. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $233,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,447.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,571 shares of company stock worth $393,875. 50.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,784,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pegasystems by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,926,000 after buying an additional 458,670 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,314,000 after buying an additional 457,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,229,000 after buying an additional 310,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

