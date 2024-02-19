Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,229 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,142,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,542 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,579,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,521,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.11 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 2.2 %

WOOF opened at $2.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $836.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.13. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

In other news, Director Gary S. Briggs bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,383.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.