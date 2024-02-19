Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.7 %

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $143.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.35. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $149.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $559,435,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

