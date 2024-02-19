Photronics (PLAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Photronics has set its Q1 guidance at $0.45-0.53 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.450-0.530 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $33.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.41. Photronics has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $34.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 637,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after buying an additional 122,925 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

