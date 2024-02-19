Piper Sandler Cuts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $11.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.44.

BE opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

