Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CEO Sells $144,414.72 in Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $144,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pixelworks Stock Up 4.2 %

PXLW stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $154.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PXLW shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,541,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.