Playtika (PLTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Playtika to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Playtika Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. Playtika has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

