Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Position Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Plexus were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 680.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $95.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $83.84 and a one year high of $114.06.

Insider Activity

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Running sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $62,027.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,746.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Plexus news, insider Michael J. Running sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $62,027.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,746.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $51,815.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at $149,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,453 shares of company stock worth $3,308,100 over the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS

Plexus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.