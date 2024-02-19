Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Polaris worth $36,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 526.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Polaris by 536.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PII opened at $92.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.89%.

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

