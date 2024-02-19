Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.98-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.980-3.180 EPS.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $40.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POR shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Portland General Electric

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.