Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.980-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Portland General Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.98-3.18 EPS.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POR. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

