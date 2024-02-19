Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,094 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 59.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Power Integrations by 179.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 374.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 102.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,994 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $543,363.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,687 shares of company stock worth $6,853,425 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $73.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

