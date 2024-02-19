PowerSchool (PWSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect PowerSchool to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PowerSchool Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $24.59 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 26,351 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $606,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 209,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 26,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $606,073.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 209,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,810,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,205,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,848 shares of company stock worth $3,009,555 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 247.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97,789 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 22.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 54.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,039 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

