PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. PPL also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.630-1.750 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.63.

Get PPL alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

PPL Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. PPL has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PPL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.