PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.630-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPL also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.63-1.75 EPS.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.63.

PPL stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. PPL has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PPL by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,645,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,236 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in PPL by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 566,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after buying an additional 107,839 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

