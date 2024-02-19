Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 921,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,099,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,877,000 after buying an additional 88,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $71.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $77.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

