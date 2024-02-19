Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

PRMW has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

