Prudential PLC Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,556,000 after buying an additional 148,804 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,050,000 after purchasing an additional 78,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $370.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $407.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.28%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.