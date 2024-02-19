Prudential PLC Reduces Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Incyte by 13.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Incyte by 12.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,629,000 after buying an additional 92,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Incyte by 55.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $57.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.64. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

