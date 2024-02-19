Prudential PLC Sells 3,542 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $59.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.