PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,494,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.10% of PTC worth $353,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PTC by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,638,000 after purchasing an additional 167,705 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of PTC by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,695,000 after purchasing an additional 190,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,331,000 after purchasing an additional 83,085 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,989,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,823,000 after purchasing an additional 113,037 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. KeyCorp upped their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC opened at $178.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.82 and a 200-day moving average of $155.99. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $185.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,850 shares of company stock worth $12,356,346. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

