Pulmonx (LUNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $548.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.41. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,371,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $29,655.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,371,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,847 shares of company stock valued at $734,903. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the third quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 61.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

