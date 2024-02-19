PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,432,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 522,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.06% of PulteGroup worth $328,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $101.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.16. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

