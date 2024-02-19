Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLG. Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $46.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 335,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30,783 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,221 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 80.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 75,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $5,008,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -33.00%.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

