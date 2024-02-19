Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Associated Banc-Corp Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.89 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.12%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $20.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,148. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $348,822.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,672 shares of company stock valued at $967,988 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

