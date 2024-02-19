Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for ROK Resources Inc. Decreased by Echelon Wealth Partners (CVE:ROK)

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for ROK Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Gill now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for ROK Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for ROK Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get ROK Resources alerts:

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). ROK Resources had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of C$22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.60 million.

ROK Resources Stock Performance

ROK Resources Company Profile

ROK opened at C$0.28 on Monday. ROK Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.34.

(Get Free Report)

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. It primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ROK Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROK Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.