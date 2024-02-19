Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Avient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $38.90 on Monday. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth $40,628,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,270,000 after acquiring an additional 813,249 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Avient by 81.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,376,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,279,000 after purchasing an additional 617,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Avient by 19,776.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 564,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,218,000 after purchasing an additional 561,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.10%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

