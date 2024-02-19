Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Reduced by Zacks Research

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avnet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Avnet’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $45.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Avnet has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 276.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 37.9% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 325,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 89,524 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 971.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 396,405 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Avnet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,077,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,303,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.13%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

