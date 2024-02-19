Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) SVP Sells $345,078.00 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Qorvo Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $112.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $114.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Raymond James raised their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $389,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Qorvo by 491.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Qorvo by 141.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

