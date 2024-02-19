QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,057 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $53,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD stock opened at $123.34 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average is $110.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

