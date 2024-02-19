QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 64,494 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,494 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Best Buy by 56.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBY shares. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $73.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.