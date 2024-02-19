QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.61 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Public Storage by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE PSA opened at $281.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Several analysts have commented on PSA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.