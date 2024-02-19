QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,134 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 1.6 %

HPQ stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

